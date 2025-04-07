Terance Mann News: Productive off bench

Mann recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 victory over the Jazz.

Mann continues to thrive with his new team despite limited workloads. He's seen an average of 21.5 minutes over his last seven outings, posting eighth-round value in nine-category formats with 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 59.2 percent shooting from the field.