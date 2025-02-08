Terance Mann News: Set to debut against Washington

Mann (trade pending) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mann is set to make his Hawks debut Saturday after being traded from the Clippers earlier this week. Mann is averaging 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes across his 37 appearances this season and will likely operate as a primary bench option in Atlanta's backcourt.