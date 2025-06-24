Terance Mann News: Shipped to Brooklyn

The Hawks traded Mann and the No. 22 pick to the Nets on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal that also sent Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics and brought Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to Atlanta, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mann was acquired by the Hawks from the Clippers in February and is now being rerouted to the Nets as part of this blockbuster trade to help the Celtics get under the second apron. The 28-year-old saw a slight statistical dip during the 2024-25 regular season but remained a solid contributor, averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three across 21.1 minutes in 67 games. With the offseason still unfolding, Mann could be in line for an expanded role in Brooklyn.