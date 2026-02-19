Terance Mann News: Sliding to bench

Mann won't start against the Cavaliers on Thursday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Michael Porter (knee) back in action following a two-game absence, Mann will retreat to the second unit. Over four appearances off the bench this season, the 29-year-old guard has averaged 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field in 16.0 minutes per contest.