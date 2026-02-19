Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Sliding to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Mann won't start against the Cavaliers on Thursday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Michael Porter (knee) back in action following a two-game absence, Mann will retreat to the second unit. Over four appearances off the bench this season, the 29-year-old guard has averaged 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field in 16.0 minutes per contest.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
