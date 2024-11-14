Terance Mann News: Stands out off bench Wednesday

Mann registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets.

The Clippers were limited to just 103 total points and no player reached the 20-point mark in this loss, but it's worth noting that Mann outscored every starter not named James Harden despite playing only 23 minutes. This was Mann's first appearance off the bench in 2024-25, and it wouldn't be surprising if he recovers his starting role in the near future.