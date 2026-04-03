Terance Mann News: Starting Friday
Mann will start Friday versus the Hawks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Joining Mann in the first unit for Friday's game will be Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton. As a starter this season, Mann owns averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
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