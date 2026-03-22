Terance Mann News: Starting in return

Mann will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mann will return from a one-game absence due to an illness and enter the starting five. As a starter this season (47 games), the 29-year-old has averaged 7.6 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 25.9 minutes per tilt.