Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Starting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Mann will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mann will return from a one-game absence due to an illness and enter the starting five. As a starter this season (47 games), the 29-year-old has averaged 7.6 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 25.9 minutes per tilt.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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