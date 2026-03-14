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Terance Mann News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Mann is in the Nets' starting lineup against the 76ers on Saturday, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Mann logged two healthy DNPs before returning to the Nets' rotation against the Hawks on Thursday, when he played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Mann is back in the Nets' starting five for Saturday's contest and will work in an expanded role due to the absences of Drake Powell (knee) and Michael Porter (ankle).

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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