Terance Mann News: Starting Sunday
Mann will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The 29-year-old came off the bench in Friday's loss to the Lakers but will get the starting nod over Ziaire Williams on Sunday. As a starter this season (49 games), Mann has averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest.
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