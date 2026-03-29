Terance Mann News: Starting Sunday

Mann will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 29-year-old came off the bench in Friday's loss to the Lakers but will get the starting nod over Ziaire Williams on Sunday. As a starter this season (49 games), Mann has averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest.