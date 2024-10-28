Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Struggles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Mann accumulated two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 victory over the Warriors.

It's been a very quiet start to the campaign for Mann. Through three games, he's playing just 22.0 minutes per night with averages of 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while hitting 33.3 percent from the field. Considering the Clippers signed him to a three-year, $47 million extension over the offseason, they are likely to be patient with the wing.

Terance Mann
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News