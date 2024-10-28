Terance Mann News: Struggles in win

Mann accumulated two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 victory over the Warriors.

It's been a very quiet start to the campaign for Mann. Through three games, he's playing just 22.0 minutes per night with averages of 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while hitting 33.3 percent from the field. Considering the Clippers signed him to a three-year, $47 million extension over the offseason, they are likely to be patient with the wing.