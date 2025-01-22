Fantasy Basketball
Terance Mann News: Will start vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Mann will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The starting lineup for the Clippers will look much different Wednesday against the defending NBA champion Celtics, with Mann being one of the players thrust into the first unit. In 11 games as a starter for Los Angeles this season, he is averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Terance Mann
Los Angeles Clippers
