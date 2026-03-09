Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Won't start Monday

Mann is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Memphis.

Mann started the previous four contests but will slide to the bench Monday as Brooklyn rolls out a lineup of Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton. In nine games as a reserve this season, Mann is averaging 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes per contest.

