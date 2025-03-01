Terence Davis Injury: Doesn't play Friday
Davis did not get on the floor for Friday's 118-104 win against the 905 due to an undisclosed reason.
Davis was likely held out of Friday's game to play in the second game of a back-to-back Saturday against the 905. In 20 games in the G League this season, the 27-year-old forward is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Terence Davis
Free Agent
