Terence Davis Injury: Doesn't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Davis did not get on the floor for Friday's 118-104 win against the 905 due to an undisclosed reason.

Davis was likely held out of Friday's game to play in the second game of a back-to-back Saturday against the 905. In 20 games in the G League this season, the 27-year-old forward is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

