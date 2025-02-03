Terence Davis News: Drills six treys in G League

Davis recorded 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and six rebounds across 32 minutes Monday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 130-110 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Davis did his part on the offensive end, getting pretty much everything to fall in his favor. He led the Herd in scoring and three-point makes, extending his double-digit scoring streak to four games. Davis is now 16-for-29 from downtown during this four-game stretch.