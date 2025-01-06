Terence Davis News: Drops 28 points in G League loss

Davis collected 28 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 123-111 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Davis led the Herd in scoring and knocked down a team-high five treys, but it wasn't enough to keep his squad in the game. The 27-year-old is off to a strong start to the G League Regular Season, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in four appearances.