Terence Davis News: Logs career high in G League win

Davis posted 44 points (16-22 FG, 12-16 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 140-107 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Davis set a game- and career-high mark in points while coming off the bench Monday. Additionally, the 27-year-old was one three-pointer shy of tying the G League record for the most triples in a game. Davis is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals across 25.5 minutes per game in 37 G League appearances.