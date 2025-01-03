Terence Davis News: Paces scoring effort in G League

Davis recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes Friday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 105-90 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Davis led his team in both scoring and rebounding, but his production wasn't enough to keep the matchup close. The 27-year-old showed signs of improvement on the offensive end after beginning the G League Regular Season 10-for-27 from the field in his first two appearances prior to Friday's clash.