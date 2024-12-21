Terence Davis News: Posts 11 points in victory

Davis generated 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 100-96 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Davis achieved a double-digit scoring count for the fifth G League game in a row as he continued to succeed from three-point range. He has been a consistent contributor lately, averaging 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest over the current campaign.