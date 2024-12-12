Terence Davis News: Productive in G League loss
Davis played 23 minutes Wednesday during Wisconsin's 117-95 loss versus the Cruise and logged 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.
Davis led the team in three-pointers made and finished second in points scored during Wednesday's loss. He missed the first few weeks of the season with an Achilles injury but has now scored a combined 50 points across his appearances since making his debut during the team's Nov. 30 loss versus Iowa.
Terence Davis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now