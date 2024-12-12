Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terence Davis headshot

Terence Davis News: Productive in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Davis played 23 minutes Wednesday during Wisconsin's 117-95 loss versus the Cruise and logged 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.

Davis led the team in three-pointers made and finished second in points scored during Wednesday's loss. He missed the first few weeks of the season with an Achilles injury but has now scored a combined 50 points across his appearances since making his debut during the team's Nov. 30 loss versus Iowa.

Terence Davis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now