Terence Davis News: Productive in G League loss

Davis played 23 minutes Wednesday during Wisconsin's 117-95 loss versus the Cruise and logged 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.

Davis led the team in three-pointers made and finished second in points scored during Wednesday's loss. He missed the first few weeks of the season with an Achilles injury but has now scored a combined 50 points across his appearances since making his debut during the team's Nov. 30 loss versus Iowa.