Terence Davis News: Productive off bench

Davis tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes Friday during Wisconsin's 112-110 win versus Santa Cruz.

Davis had a productive outing despite coming off the bench as he finished second on the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from deep. He is now averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 31 games played this season.