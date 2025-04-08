Terence Davis News: Reaches deal with Sacramento

Davis agreed to a contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The details of the contract are currently unclear, but Davis is set to join Sacramento at least for the final week of the regular season. The 27-year-old will offer the Kings some backcourt depth, but he's unlikely to see a large enough role to garner fantasy relevance over the Kings' final three games. Across 38 contests (28 starts) with the G League's Wisconsin Herd this season, Davis averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.5 percent from downtown.