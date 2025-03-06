Terence Davis News: Returns to action Wednesday

Davis (undisclosed) returned to action in Wednesday's 116-98 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors, finishing with four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes.

Davis missed Friday's 118-104 win against the 905, and the reason is still unclear. He had a quiet outing Wednesday, but he's been solid overall with averages of 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers across 27 appearances.