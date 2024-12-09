Terence Davis News: Solid performance in G League

Davis (Achilles) recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 115-99 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

After missing the start of the G League campaign due to injury, Davis made his second appearance Thursday and made the most of his limited playing time. If he keeps playing like this, his restrictions will likely be lifted quickly.