Terence Davis News: Strong showing vs. Mad Ants

Davis recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes Friday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 119-107 victory over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Davis led the Herd in scoring in what turned out to be an efficient performance for the 27-year-old. He continues to prove himself as a consistent source of offense for Wisconsin, finishing in double figures in all eight of his G League Regular Season appearances.