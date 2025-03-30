Terquavion Smith News: Team-high five assists off bench

Smith recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite coming off the bench, Smith dished out a team-high five dimes Saturday. The 22-year-old was productive in five G League appearances in 2024-25, averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes, but Smith did shoot a paltry 28.3 percent from the floor this year.