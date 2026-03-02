Terrell Brown News: Dishes out 13 assists
Brown finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes Sunday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 141-106 win over Raptors 905.
Brown managed to put up 10 or more points for a second straight matchup, but his impressive showing as a playmaker is what truly stood out. He recorded his first double-double since Jan. 3 and his fourth of the regular season. Brown is averaging 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 25 appearances.
Terrell Brown
Free Agent
