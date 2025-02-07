Terrell Brown News: First double-double of season

Brown posted 19 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT, 5-5 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Brown logged his first double-double of the season Wednesday, dishing out a game-high 11 assists while going a perfect 5-for-5 from deep off Greensboro's bench. With the injury-plagued Hornets rostering several two-way players while in a state of transition, the 26-year-old is currently playing an amplified role for the Swarm. Brown has logged at least 37 minutes in three consecutive games, during which he's tallied two games with double-digit dimes.