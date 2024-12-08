Terrell Brown News: Flirts with double-double

Brown totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and nine assists over 42 minutes Sunday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 109-108 win over the Maine Celtics.

Brown benefitted from the absence of Dmytro Skapintsev (elbow), as the Washington product turned in his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign in a season-high 42 minutes. Brown has also been more involved as a passer recently, dishing out 16 total assists in his last two appearances.