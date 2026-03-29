Terrell Brown News: Nails five threes in G League loss

Brown logged 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 141-138 overtime loss to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

Brown ended up leading the Swarm in scoring while serving in a bench role, and his five made three-pointers were his most of the G League regular season. He'll end the regular season averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 0.8 steals over 26.9 minutes per game.