Terrell Brown News: Plays 30 minutes off bench

Brown posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 131-119 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Brown set season highs in points, assists, rebounds and minutes played. He's scored in double figures in three straight games after reaching that plateau only once over his first five appearances this season.