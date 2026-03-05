Terrell Brown headshot

Terrell Brown News: Posts 24 points in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Brown recorded 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 116-111 loss to the Long Island Nets on Wednesday.

Brown led his team in scoring Wednesday (with 14 of his points coming in the second half) in what was his first 20-plus-point outing since Feb. 7. He is averaging 11.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 threes over 24.5 minutes per game in the G League this season.

Terrell Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now