Terrell Brown News: Posts double-double versus Stockton

Brown totaled 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 119-104 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Brown helped his team to its first G League title with a strong all-around effort, producing double digits in assists for the sixth time in 50 appearances. He finished with averages of 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while tallying six double-doubles and two triple-doubles throughout the campaign.