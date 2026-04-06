Terrell Brown News: Productive off bench in win

Brown registered 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-121 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Brown was quite successful in offensive play, leading his team in points and assists despite coming off the second unit Sunday. The guard has posted more than 20 points in two of his last four outings. However, he has sometimes struggled to convert his opportunities and has been more consistent as a facilitator, racking up at least four assists in 22 consecutive contests.