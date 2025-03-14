Terrell Brown News: Team-high six assists off bench
Brown tallied eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Although Brown didn't put together the most noteworthy performance, he did distribute a team-high six dimes off the bench Thursday. The 26-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.3 minutes while shooting 40.0 percent from deep through his last 10 appearances.
Terrell Brown
Free Agent
