Terrence Shannon Injury: Could return Tuesday
Shannon (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Shannon has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last five games due to a right groin strain, but the rookie first-round pick could return for Tuesday's interconference clash. He saw his playing time diminish before his injury, so his return wouldn't impact the Grizzlies' rotation all that much.
