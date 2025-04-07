Fantasy Basketball
Terrence Shannon Injury: Could return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Shannon (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Shannon has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last five games due to a right groin strain, but the rookie first-round pick could return for Tuesday's interconference clash. He saw his playing time diminish before his injury, so his return wouldn't impact the Grizzlies' rotation all that much.

