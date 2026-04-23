Terrence Shannon Injury: Dealing with illness
Shannon (illness) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 versus Denver.
Shannon hasn't been part of Minnesota's playoff rotation through the opening two games. His potential absence shouldn't have an impact.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?24 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1171 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 973 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More