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Terrence Shannon Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 9:23am

Shannon (illness) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 versus Denver.

Shannon hasn't been part of Minnesota's playoff rotation through the opening two games. His potential absence shouldn't have an impact.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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