Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon Injury: Lands on injury report Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 12:00pm

Shannon is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to right groin soreness.

The groin soreness is a new concern for Shannon, who was a late addition to the club's injury report. The rookie first-round pick has received inconsistent playing time over his last 10 outings, averaging 1.6 points across only 8.1 minutes per contest. With no other injuries to report for the Timberwolves, Shannon isn't likely to play a significant role if he's cleared to suit up Friday.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now