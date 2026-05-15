Terrence Shannon Injury: Late addition to injury report
Shannon (head) is questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Friday.
Shannon is a late addition to the injury report with a head contusion. Mike Conley would appear to be the primary beneficiary from a fantasy perspective if Shannon, who's logged at least 20 minutes in five of Minnesota's last six contests, is unable to play Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 69 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 411 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 411 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3015 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More