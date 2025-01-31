Terrence Shannon Injury: Ramping up for return

The Timberwolves announced Friday that Shannon (foot), who is questionable for Saturday's game against Washington, has been cleared to resume full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities.

Shannon hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a Grade 2 right mid-foot sprain, though he'll begin ramping up for a return to game action. While the questionable tag bodes well for the 24-year-old's status, he likely won't see significant playing time whenever he returns. The rookie has averaged 4.7 minutes per game across only 10 regular-season appearances thus far.