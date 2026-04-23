Terrence Shannon Injury: Unavailable for Game 3
Shannon (illness) is out for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Thursday.
Shannon and Jaylen Clark will both miss Thursday's matchup after falling ill. Neither player has taken the court through the first two games of the series, so their absence should have little impact.
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