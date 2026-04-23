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Terrence Shannon Injury: Unavailable for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Shannon (illness) is out for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Thursday.

Shannon and Jaylen Clark will both miss Thursday's matchup after falling ill. Neither player has taken the court through the first two games of the series, so their absence should have little impact.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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