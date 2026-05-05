Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Another strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Shannon finished Monday's 104-102 victory over the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes.

Shannon's emergence in Minnesota due to some key injuries has really helped the team remain on course. Through four postseason appearances, the guard is averaging an impressive 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 47.7 percent shooting after averaging just 5.6 points during the regular season.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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