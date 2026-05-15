Terrence Shannon News: Available against Spurs
Shannon (head) is available for Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus San Antonio.
Shannon appeared on the injury report because of a head contusion. However, the injury won't keep him off the floor for Friday's must-win clash with the Spurs. The 25-year-old has averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.2 steals across 25.0 minutes during this series. Shannon's presence will likely result in less work for Mike Conley and Bones Hyland.
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