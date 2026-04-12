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Terrence Shannon News: Big effort at charity stripe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Shannon closed with 26 points (6-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 14-18 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 victory over the Pelicans.

Shannon was inefficient from the field and failed to knock down a three-pointer, but he got to the charity stripe consistently and grinded his way to a team-best 26 points. Seeing heavy minutes of late, the 25-year-old has eclipsed the 20-point mark in each of the Timberwolves' past three games. He'll close the regular season averaging 5.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 12.5 minutes across 43 appearances.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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