Terrence Shannon News: Big effort at charity stripe
Shannon closed with 26 points (6-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 14-18 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 victory over the Pelicans.
Shannon was inefficient from the field and failed to knock down a three-pointer, but he got to the charity stripe consistently and grinded his way to a team-best 26 points. Seeing heavy minutes of late, the 25-year-old has eclipsed the 20-point mark in each of the Timberwolves' past three games. He'll close the regular season averaging 5.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 12.5 minutes across 43 appearances.
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