Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 3:00pm

Shannon (illness) is off the injury report for Game 4 on Saturday versus Denver.

Shannon wasn't available for Game 3 on Thursday due to an illness, but he's feeling better and ready to go for Game 4. That said, Shannon's presence is unlikely to affect Minnesota's rotation Saturday.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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