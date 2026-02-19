Terrence Shannon News: Cleared to play Friday
Shannon (foot) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Shannon will be available to play in his first game since Dec. 25 after putting a left foot injury behind him. However, it remains to be seen how many opportunities he'll receive given his current spot in the rotation. Shannon is averaging 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes through 22 regular-season games in 2025-26.
