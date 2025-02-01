Fantasy Basketball
Terrence Shannon News: Cleared to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 3:26pm

Shannon (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

The rookie first-round pick has been sidelined since Dec. 23 due to a Grade 2 sprain in his right foot. Despite his 20-game absence, Shannon could see extended playing time in Saturday's game due to Anthony Edwards being ruled out with an illness.

