Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Cracks rotation in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Shannon ended with two points (1-1 FG) over two minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Hawks.

Shannon appeared for just the 10th time this season, with all appearances coming in garbage time. The Timberwolves were soundly beaten by the Hawks, affording Shannon a rare opportunity to step onto the court. Of course, this is not something that will be a regular occurrence moving forward.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
