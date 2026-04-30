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Terrence Shannon News: Drawing start in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Shannon is in the starting lineup for Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Nuggets on Thursday.

Shannon is the next man up after Ayo Dosunmu (calf) was ruled out for Thursday's matchup. Shannon and Bones Hyland should be in for a sizable uptick in minutes with Dosunmu, Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) unavailable for Game 6.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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