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Terrence Shannon News: Drops 21 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Shannon notched 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Shannon shed a questionable tag due to a head contusion to suit up Friday, and he delivered a bounce-back performance after shooting 0-for-5 from the field in Tuesday's Game 5 loss. The second-year swingman finished as Minnesota's second-leading scorer while pacing the bench in points. The 25-year-old saw increased burn in the playoffs after Donte DiVincenzo ruptured his Achilles, and with the latter likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026-27 campaign, Shannon could be in line for a more sizable role depending on what moves the Timberwolves make this summer. He averaged 5.6 points and 1.1 rebounds across 12.5 minutes per game in 43 regular-season outings (two starts), though Shannon certainly flashed his potential during the postseason.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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