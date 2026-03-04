Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:47pm

Shannon (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 117-110 win over the Grizzlies.

After rejoining the Timberwolves following the All-Star break after a prolonged absence due to a left foot strain, Shannon had cracked the rotation in three of the Timberwolves' first four games of the second half. However, after being limited to just 10 total minutes over the latter two appearances, Shannon has since failed to see any run in two straight contests. Shannon's path to earning playing time has only become more blocked moving forward after new signee Kyle Anderson (14 minutes) entered the rotation Tuesday in his team debut.

